Governor Obiano Commissions Anambra International Airport (Pictures)

Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport was commissioned today Gov Willie Obiano

Watch full coverage of the edifice Gov Obiano built under 15 months

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkJuj_bIglM

