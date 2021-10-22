Governor Obiano Signs Anambra Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law (Photos)

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has assented to and signed the bill to prohibit and abolish open and nomadic Cattle and other livestock grazing and rearing in Anambra State, establish Cattle and other livestock Ranches in the state and to provide for related matters.

The signing ceremony was performed today, Friday, 22nd October, 2021 at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Performing the function, Governor Obiano who appreciated the state house of Assembly for expeditious passage, said that the establishment of the law will hopefully enable entrenchment of peace, though they have been managing crisis for a very long time which were only short term measures, stressing that the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.

Present at the brief ceremony were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uju Nworgu, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Commissioner for Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Nnamdi Onkwuba, Chairman of South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Traditional Ruler of Okpuno, Igwe Sunday Okafor, Traditional Ruler of Mbaukwu, Igwe Peter Anugwu, Member representing Awka North at the State House of Assembly, House Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Chief John Nwokoye, Members of the Hausa Community in the state, among others.

https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2093034367520178/

