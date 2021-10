Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Engr. David Umahi, and others today attended the 2021 Harvest, thanksgiving and bazaar of adoration MINISTRY Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), held at the Adoration Ministry Arena, Umuchigbo Iji-Nike, Enugu, today, Sunday, October 24, IgbereTV reports.

They were received by the Spiritual Director of AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike C. Mbaka.



https://igberetvnews.com/1403963/governors-ugwuanyi-umahi-attend-mbakas-adoration-harvest-service-photos/

