Gulder Ultimate Search: Innoson Joins Air Peace As Lead Sponsors

The organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search have announced a collaboration with Air Peace and Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing for the 12th season.

In a recent statement, Nigerian Breweries Plc, noted that the airline and automobile manufacturer join forces with Gulder Ultimate Search to reward the winner and contestants with exciting prizes.

The 12th edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search with the theme, ‘The Age of Craftsmen,’ will premiere on October 16, 2021.

The Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said: “We are so thrilled to have these two great Nigerian brands supporting Gulder Ultimate Search. And we look forward to the highly exciting opportunities the partnership will present to contestants and viewers of the show.”

The partnership announcement follows the unveiling of GUS contestants on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with such an iconic show. Through this partnership, we will support the tenacity, and resilient spirit of young Nigerians who have shown to always find a way out of any difficult challenge life throws at them. It is our way of cheering Nigerian youths on to success,” Chairman, CEO, and founder of Air Peace, Barr. Allen Onyema, said.

Cornel Osigwe, Head of Corporate Communications and Affairs, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, said, our collaboration with Gulder Ultimate Search presents us with the opportunity to also contribute to the iconic show, recognising and rewarding resourceful Nigerians. We are excited to be doing this.”

After a stellar 11-season run from 2004 to 2014, Gulder Ultimate Search, Nigeria’s first reality TV show, the return of the show has been gathering momentum from viewers across the country.

Since its debut in 2004, GUS has delivered some of the most memorable TV moments of the last two decades and launched the careers of many film and TV stars including Kunle Remi, Dennis Okike, Chris Okagbue, Uzor Osimkpa, Chinedu Ubachukwu, and many more.



Follow the live thread on Nairaland: https://www.nairaland.com/6774053/gulder-ultimate-search-2021-live

