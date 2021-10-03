Gunmen on Sunday afternoon attacked the offices of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

As at the time of filing this report, it was unclear if there were casualties in any of the two offices attacked, but Tribune Online gathered that a passerby was hit by a stray bullet.

The gunmen, according to eyewitnesses, drove from Owerri Road in four Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), stopped at Emecourt Road Junction where they released some gunshots which made passersby scamper for safety before they headed to the offices, which they also set ablaze.

“They later drove through Nkwo Triangle Roundabout and moved towards Nnobi Road, in Idemili Council Area of the state.

“Military armoured vehicle later surfaced and drove around town passing through Emecourt Road. But there was no exchange of fire as the military and the gunmen did not meet,” the source said.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the attackers, were shouting: “we don’t want Nigeria flag in Biafra Land again”.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed an incident of fire in Nnewi but refused to state categorically the offices involved.

He said: “At about 2 pm, of 3rd Oct 2021, the command received a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi. The Police Operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off. Further details shall be communicated”.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/gunmen-burn-dss-frsc-offices-in-nnewi-over-nigerian-flag/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...