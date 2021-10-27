Gunmen Kill Six, Raze Houses In Kogi Community

No fewer than six persons were confirmed killed and houses razed in a sustained and coordinated attack by gunmen, in the early hours of Monday, in Bagana village, Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

DAILY POST recalls that a similar attack occurred barely a month ago leading to the death of about nine persons and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The attack it was gathered forced hundreds of inhabitants to seek refuge in neighbouring communities.

In the latest incident, DAILY POST gathered that the attackers went straight to the House of one Chief Salifu Anyebe and set it ablaze.

The attackers also shot three persons, including one Madam Achebe Alih, popularly known as Mama Teacher to death.

It was further gathered that Chief Salifu Anyebe is one of traditional rulers, whose stool was upgraded to third class a forth night ago by the present administration.

The early morning raid made the villagers, who were just returning to the village after a similar attack, to scamper for safety in the bushes.

It was gathered that, the attackers, linked to a clan opposed to his ascendancy, had planned to attack him during the proposed ceremony for the new title.

However, our correspondent reliably gathered that the information of the attack leaked to him, forcing the abrupt suspension of the ceremony, but the attackers burnt down his palace, his car and other valuables belonging to the chief and close families that lived in a cluster with him.

Our correspondent equally gathered that immediately the attackers left, some militias from nearby communities were allegedly mobilized, armed with sophisticated weapons and they started razing down houses belonging to the suspected opposing clans.

The reprisal led to the burning down of the palace of the Oga Onu Ife, a paramount ruler and the District Head of Bagana, Chief Alih Haruna. Other houses belonging to some notable inhabitants were also torched.

According to the locals, a house belonging to the Councillor representing the District, Hon. Alidu Usman Idakwo and those of other tribes were not spared.

A local, who could not hold back tears over the wanton destruction of lives and property, lamented the nonchalant attitude of the government.

He added that since 2013, no fewer than 300 persons have lost their lives and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

While speaking with our Correspondent, the Special Adviser on Security to the Omala Local Government Area, Hon. Steve Shaibu confirmed the death of six persons, while one person was critically injured and has been evacuated to undisclosed health facility in a nearby village.

The Special Adviser gave the names of the deceased as Suleiman Baba, Yusuf Lere, Mrs Achebe Alih, others are Abubakar Salifu, Danlami Yahaya and Ugbede Attah on admission.

However, the leader of Indigenous People of Bagana, Alhaji Umar Bagana lamented the recurring orgy of killings and destruction of properties, since 2014, and blamed the violence on the clanish jingoists contending for the soul of the town.

He called on Governor Yahaya Bello to enforce his directives on the Chiefs to relocate to their respective domain as a measure to tame the tide of violence being unleashed on the community.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda Dabban in company of the Chairman of Omala Local Government Hon. Ibrahim Aboh had on Tuesday visited the area.

The Police Commissioner urged the people to return home, assuring that they had commenced discreet investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

