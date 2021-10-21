Have You Ever Been Scammed By A Close Friend Or Relative? Share Your Experience

Reading through this thread https://www.nairaland.com/6812771/robbed-thieves-placed-palm-oil made me create this to narrate my own ordeal.

All fingers pointing to his friend. I don’t think he should be carried away.

I had an experience one time although nothing fetish was involved.

Someone cleared my account and made away with my life savings running into 400k plus.

The guy was so smart but luck later ran out of him. First, he had been watching for a very long time as he had access to everything about me. I just lost my phone and I was using a small torch light phone then. Long and short, he registered for UBA Mobile banking on his phone and he had gotten my card details the day I begged him to borrow me his phone to pay for a stuff online. I didn’t know he activated the screen recording and from there he got every of my card details. Shortly after, after he had activated the mobile banking. he transferred #350k to a paga agent and as God would have it the money hung in the air due to bad network. He went ahead to credit a newly created betting account with #120k. I have never indulged in betting all my life.

The next thing I saw in my inbox was a message from an unknown number telling me I will regret ever trying to drag babe with her. Which was really shocking as I can’t remember ever stooping low to fight a fellow man because of a lady. I have never done that and will never do that, no insult intended please.

Turned out the message was to sway suspicion, to cause me to start imagining who could be targeting me because of a lady while the real culprit would remain unnoticed.

The guy most have waited all his life expecting the paga agent to receive the money that never entered.

The money was finally reversed to my account the next day which was when I saw my balance and saw that more than 100k was missing. What happened, was that, the guy that carried out this act had access to my phone and he deleted the alerts while I didn’t suspect a thing. The other thing he did was that….

He went to the agent hours before doing the transaction. Requested for his details and told him he had transferred the money already. He waited for a while knowing fully well that he didn’t do any transfer. The agent asked him to drop his number that he would call him when he finally sees the money. Mind you, this particular paga agent was in a different city from ours. It was after he returned home he now did the transaction and coincidentally the money truly hung in the air as he already lied. I Sha was credited the next day (Sunday) and to my utmost dismay, he was the very first person I narrated my ordeal to out of frustration and he still went ahead to tell me what to do while sympathizing with me and as well raining curses on whoever carried out the act. Not knowing he was the very person.

How he was busted.

I went to bank the next day being Monday and UBA was really helpful. They gave me the details of the paga agent and the manager was so concerned about my case that he personally decided to message the betting site himself. The tears in my red eyes and the catarrh in my nose plus the hiccups must have really driven him to no choice or perhaps it’s just God. He asked me to go to a nearby police station and make reports that they will tell me what to do. While I got there and they were asking for bribes inspite of my situation I returned to him (the manager) out of frustration and he decided to cut corners for me. I sincerely don’t know how he did it.

All I know is that he sent sportybet a message and he asked me to come back the next day. The next day, Tuesday, I was there and he said they haven’t replied him. I even thought it was the usual gimmick to frustrate me into moving on. I went back there the next day Wednesday and to my greatest surprise, the details from the betting account into which my money was credited was staring at me on the computer screen of the manager. I didn’t need anyone to tell me who the culprit was. I was even thinking someone probably created a parody account of this culprit so as to further sway suspicion. But it was real.

It was John, my roommate of 3 years, my supposed best friend of 13 years. We’ve shared everything together in between these years. A feel for friendship wanted to let me overlook the whole thing but then when I thought about what I would have lost if not for mercy of God and when I thought about how he would have feigned innocence if he wasn’t caught and would have wasted my life savings feeding his betting addiction,I trashed the feels.

He was handed over to the police which was where he narrated his tactics.

It took like forever before Sporty bet could refund my money tho, I have even almost lost interest. I just kept bombarding their email with a reminder.

Share your own experience.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...