Have You Ever Cried And Begged For A Relationship As A Man?

In junior grade, during preteen age, I cried and begged one girl like that not to leave but she didn’t oblige. I was weak. I couldn’t walk home. I was sober. I wanted to run into the road at an incoming vehicle.. I couldn’t even push myself at it. I struggled to walk..only for me to reach home and eat confirm plate of fufu and nchawu soup with achara, beef, snails and periwinkle to know say na hunger dey do me o no be nonsense heartbreak. Mehn, I chop snail sotey bite my index finger amid scratching my big head in this food happiness. O boy, I eat finish see as boning return my face en. I sat down with my protruding belly angry at how I embarrassed myself earlier.

Next day at school, I didn’t even notice her anymore. Was all frowns and big boy.

It took a while and she was coming close but I think, I was fly then, I turned her down. Reverse psychology took place. She was the one begging.

I didn’t accept her back because I thought then more pretty and brilliant girls were after me. It took until four years later until we bumped at each other.

How about you?

