Have You Ever Had An Odd Guest? – (My Experience)

They is this female cousin of mine, my dad sisters child (she’s about 43years old) she seldomly visits my dad, whenever she does, she always acts odd.

1) she has never eaten my parents food

2) she has never drank water from our house. (prefers to go and buy ragolis water on her own)

3) she stays in another states, whenever she visits prefers to stay with other distant relatives and friends than my dad’s house.

4) she always talk without proper reasonings ( talking to my mom anyhow, talking to my dad sometimes without reasoning.

5)she always talk about revelations from her bishops and witches worrying her and household.

honestly, I had to tell my mom whenever she comes no need asking her if she wants to eat (since you’ve already known she won’t eat, why ask?) my mom won’t listen. that always gets me annoyed.

my dad on the other hand is not making things easy, old man always waiting for people that don’t give a dine about him to come feed him. so he doesn’t talk at all.

he hardly pray for us his children to be Better in life so that we can carter for him, instead he prefers putting mind in other people. ( relations) I tire.

from what I noticed from all of this.

this female cousin of mine is looking down too bad on all of us….like we are witches and wizard or something in our own house, whenever she visits.

have you ever had a guest like this?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...