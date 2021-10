There are people you’d walk with, and regret ever doing so.

They seem to know everybody in the neighborhood. And the

funny part is, they’d at some point stand for a while

exchanging pleasantries.

My ex girlfriend did that to me once, when we got home, I

shouted at her to a point she started crying. I was so

embarrassed.

I’m not against greetings o. My point is, when you’re walking

with someone, minimize it. You mustn’t greet everyone.

share your experience

