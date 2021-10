Tordue Henry Salem, a National Assembly correspondent for the Vanguard Newspaper, has been reported missing.

He was last seen on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Garki, Abuja, between the hours of 8 and 9 pm.

Please if seen, report to the nearest police station, or call 07063778550 or numbers on the screenshot.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...