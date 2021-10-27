‘He Insists I Get Pregnant Before Marriage! Now This Is Happening’

Why do guys always insist that a lady gets pregnant before marriage.

Two months ago, I met a guy through a friend of mine who was looking for a wife. The guy insisted that I must take in before he goes to see my parents.

The guys is doing very well in business (importation). I wasn’t comfortable with that idea so I told him to give me sometime to think about his proposal and revert to him, despite the pressure from my family to settle down.

Just found out last week that a lady is two months pregnant for him. You see how I would have messed up my life and career if I had hopped into bed with him two months ago.

