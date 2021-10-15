He Wants To Set Up A Business For His Parents And Needs Advice

Good day nairalanders
I wanna seek advise on behalf of my parent. My dad is a road side mechanic while Mum is a petty trader. Dad is 55yrs while Mum is 52yrs. I wanna ask what type of Business can I set up for my parent based on the Economy growth of the country.
I plan setting up a mini mart for my mum earlier buy after asking my sister about it she said it’s not a good business in terms of profitability.
Kindly help to suggest what type of Business I can set up for both of them so I can start working on it.