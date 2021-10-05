‘Help! Embarrassing Calls From Loan Companies’

I want to call the attention of the government to save us from the embarrassing calls and messages of loan companies.

They always claim the debtor dropped your contact with them which is NOT true but rather they send messages or call all numbers on the contact list of the debtor. I have never taken a loan in my life neither do I care to do so.

I got a message today from a company called CREDIT9JA that somebody took a loan from them, that he dropped my number as an emergency number for them to call. Why dragging innocent people into a deal or transaction they know nothing about?

The most annoying part is that u might end up not knowing the person; reason is because people can get people’s contact without their consent.

This is the 3rd time i will encounter this. The first was abt a schoolmate of mine during my undergraduate days, the second was a fellow Corp member during my service in the core North and now is a stranger who have my number. Yet these people suddenly claimed he is my relative. It’s so annoying! I called back and gave them a stern warning. See the reply I got.

