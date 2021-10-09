‘Help! I Was Robbed Of My Uncle’s $400’

Yesterday I went to the bank to get money that my uncle who is staying in the United states sent to me for use in paying for a Hisense deep freezer which I already told him the market price. He sent the money through western union and it was $400 in total.

I was robbed at gun point in a cab on my way to beurue de change to change it to naira…. I have been crying since yesterday, dont even know how to start explaining everything to him. I’m so confused.

Even going to the police is not a viable option because I dont have any reasonable information to give. Please someone should advise me on what to do because my mind is blank at this moment.

