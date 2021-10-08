‘Help! I’m Not Passing Urine’

Somebody should please help me.

I’m in a rural area right now for a particular contract job that will take up to 2 weeks to be completed hence, making it difficult for me to visit hospital right now..

Since morning, I’ve been drinking lot of water but yet urine is not coming. Through out today, I only forcefully pass a little urine, as little as a handful of water.

I hope this is not the end for me.

I’m scared

Mods please help me push it to FP maybe I can find help pending the time I’ll leave this rural area and go to my hospital

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...