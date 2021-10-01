‘Help! I’m Pregnant For A Married Man’

We used to be lovers back in uni , We broke up at some point and lost contact. Earlier this year we reconnected at a party and it was obvious we still had feelings for each other.

We started dating and everything seemed nice at first. He never told me he was married. After months of dating , i started to get suspicious as he wouldn’t let me visit his home , instead he was always coming to mine and meeting up at hotels. We had a big fight about it and he finally told me the truth. He kept on pleading and asking that we continue dating. I couldn’t even leave if I wanted to, I was in love with him.

I am 2 months pregnant and he has been avoiding me. He calls just once in two days and has told me to do whatever I want with the pregnancy , that he is fine with my decisions. I want to keep him and the baby and I’m scared he may ghost up on me. Last night I found his wife and some of his relatives on Facebook and I want to send them texts about it. I really need advise on this.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...