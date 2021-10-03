‘Help! My Boss Has Been Charmed By A Female Teacher’

Good day Nairalanders. Pardon my poor grammar.

I work with one of the fairly big school in Ogun state. The proprietor died some few years ago and his son took over the leadership of the school. He started well and brought new ideas to run the school.

However, one of the teachers in the school, a woman got too close to the man and took control of his life. She is called his PA and is now the one controlling anything he does. If she wants any staff to be punished, na so he go be. People like me are thinking this cannot be just ordinary has even my boss wife can’t complain.

You will say I should leave the school and look for another place if am not comfortable with the system, but I am just pitying my boss and the future of the school. I learnt the dead proprietor was a very good man who has done many wonderful things in the life of many people.

It has even gotten to the extend that this woman(a married woman o) has been given a flat on the school compound, near the school hostel. Even all the students know that this woman is the oga for the school.

This thing is beyond me. I want to assist my boss, but I don’t know how. Please what can I do?

Matured advice please.

