‘Help, My Child Is Already A Genius At 3!’

Hello friends, my daughter is very far ahead of her peers (class mates and outsiders) academically and otherwise. She started school when she was 2yrs. 3wks in school she had already knw how to write 1 to 10, A to F (I mean write not just to read).

Now she is 3yrs and she does things extraordinary. She can write 1 to 200, Aa to Zz without anybody assistance. She does her H/W alone, can read and spell two letter words. She sings a lot. I wanted her to play at least one musical instrument b4 she turns 5.

Two yrs ago, I had this vision of grooming “exceptionally intelligent” kids btw 9-12yrs to study outside their normal school curriculum. I mean a 9yr old kid in JS1 answering physics and advance maths question. Am still working on it. But my child is just 3yrs old and i am begining to be afraid. Married with two kids, an average of 30k monthly income as a private school teacher, I think, I lack the financial resources to push my daughter to where she deserves.

I need proper advice on how to guide her now.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...