‘Help! My Wife Complains That My Private Part Is Too Big & That I Stay Too Long’

Need Advice Pls

Good Day, everyone, am having a serious challenge in my marriage, been married for a year and was no Premarital sex, since I need to promise her am a faithful guy and based on religion ground….

But honestly even in the marriage, it has been one sided, she said my private part is to big and I stay too long, I do every for her, love her, care for her, help her in kitchen, setup a home business/career for her to save her the stress of going out. I give her head, sometimes I suck and engage in pre-intimacy for long , but many times, since we had gotten married, I am the only active person, sometimes for a month no sex, am getting frustrated, I need advice.

Everytime i try to discuss it, she say i should try to understand that she is nott the sex type. Am tearing apart on my inside. What can i do pls

