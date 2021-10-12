‘Help! She Said That I’m Not Good In Bed’

Hi nairalanders,

The topic is straight forward,that’s it.. I have been thinking maybe because I seldomly have sex, or maybe because it’s been long I had sex(4years ago) before recent times because then I was in schools..But just finished now.

I think I need to perform better like last longer than 15mins for first round and more for the rest! Worst is, a lady even said I was not good in bed.. The last time, which sounds so annoying.. I want to last longer and stronger now…what are the natural things I could take for more strength and to last longer than finishing fast.

Thanks

