‘Her Family Says I Can’t Marry Her Because I’m An SSCE Holder’

Am hurt, 4 years relationship about to go down the drain.first time meeting her parents was last week Sunday, they did welcome me with a smiling face.

After all the introductions and making my intentions known to them I like to marry their daughter.

my girlfriend called me on phone yesterday that she’s coming over, which she did and start saying that her elder bro and her mum is kicking against our marriage. i asked why? she said because am an Ssce holder.

yes I might be an Ssce holder, but am self employed doing well for myself (I noi de beg to chop) isn’t that enough.

can’t an Ssce holder marries a bsc, msc or a phd holder.

why the discrimination towards a brother because of a white man education?

because of a white sheet of paper.

