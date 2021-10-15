Hide Your Wives, Girlfriends & Sisters! – Boma Warns Men, Steps Out In Style (Pix)

Big Brother Naija star, Boma Akpore, has taken to his social media page to advise men to hide their females from him.

The self-proclaimed Okro president made the declaration when he stepped out to the streets on Thurday.

“Hide your wives, girlfriends, sisters and even your grandma’s. Everything that needs to be hidden.”

The PRESIDENT is out hide whatever needs to be hidden Ooo, to avoid stories that touch the .

I AM WHATEVER YOU SAY I AM, IF I WASN’T THEN WHY WOULD I SAY I AM.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDTWVHYygdk

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/hide-your-wives-and-girlfriends-bbns-boma-warns-men/

