His Body Is Swelling Up Without Cure (Pictures)

My younger who is age 20 has been battling with a sickness for over a year now.

His body is swelling up.

Eyes, neck, legs and stomach. They all appear puffed.

We have done all kinds of test and treatment, nobody has been able to diagnose the nature of the sickness.

There is no pain whatsoever, just swellings especially after a nap.

Also he sleeps more than usual.

There was a period it went down for like 3 months.

But now we are back to it again.

He is having difficulty in breathing because of the throat swellings

I will be attaching some of the drugs he is using.

And will be available to answer questions.

Pls ignore the typos here.

