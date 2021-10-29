Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Schoolgirl To Death In Ogun

A hit-and-run driver has crushed to death a female student of Egba Odeda Secondary School in Ogun State. HGS Media Plus Report.

The incident was said to have happened on Thursday, October 28 at about 2:45pm in Beni village, Oko Oloshi, along the Abeokuta-Ibadan expressway in Odeda Local Government Area of the State.

According to report, the deceased and other students while returning from school were about to cross the road when she hit by the unknown driver. The driver was said to have drove off immediately after hitting the deceased.

Consequently, the deceased died on the spot. She has however been deposited at the morgue of the Ogun State General Hospital in Odeda.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi,confirmed the incident.



