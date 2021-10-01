Hoodlums Attack Ogun Police Checkpoint, Injure One, Cart Away Rifle

Hoodlums have attacked police officers at a checkpoint on the Obasanjo-Itele road, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State and carted away an AK-47 rifle.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when some hoodlums attacked the police officers who were on duty.

The police team was led by one ASP Nasiru Azeez with Inspector Olabisi Lawrence and Inspector Atari Friday.

Following the attack, Inspector Friday sustained an injury on his head, a situation that enabled the hoodlums to snatch his AK-47 rifle and escaped with it.

A source told Channels Television on Wednesday that AK-47 rifle with Breach No. 804611, was “carted away with 30 rounds of live ammunition”

While the injured police officer was taken to State Hospital, Ota for treatment, the police authorities are said to be making efforts to recover the snatched rifle.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi also reacted to the incident.

“No comment for now as we are on the trail of the hoodlums, and further explanation could jeopardize effort made so far,” he said.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/09/29/hoodlums-attack-ogun-police-checkpoint-escape-with-rifle/amp/

