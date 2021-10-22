How A Highly Intelligent Lady Lost A Job Opportunity

I just want to share this painful and bitter scenario to job seekers out there.

So we posted a job advert and over four hundred applied. Three were selected for interview and only one appeared.

Salary is about 150k for a start.

So this applicant came and did well in both oral and written interview but she was not given the job because of this:

She was given a paper to apply for the job. Excellent write up though but she messed up the whole paper with cancellation and instead of asking for a fresh paper to start over again; she even went ahead and handed over it like that to my boss.

My boss concluded that she was an untidy and scatty fellow.

And that was all.

Please take note of this and try not to make this mistake.

God grant you your desired jobs.

