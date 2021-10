Was just randomly thinking how people that are jobless are surviving in this country with the increase in price of things.

I earn roughly 100-130k monthly and i can say its not being easy, spending money on food, data and unkeep.

So i really need to know how people who are jobless are coping in this country, people that have no source of income.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...