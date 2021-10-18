‘How Can I Invest ₦1 Million?’

Hello Nairalanders…

So I’m looking for a good way/means of investing up to N1m. I currently don’t live in Nigeria (though I still have family and friends there, so keep in mind I won’t be able to manage a business there in person), and I’ve been looking for the best investment to do with N1m.”

I send money home every month, so I thought it would be best if I can have an investment in Naija that could generate maybe N300k to N400k monthly, so that I don’t have to send money home anymore. The N1m for investment/business is flexible, that means I could do past the N1m if necessary. I need only solid suggestions please.

Mods please do justice to this.

