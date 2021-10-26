‘How Can I Stop My 23-Year-Old Girlfriend From Bed-Wetting?’

Strange things do happen guys. Yerterday being sunday, My babe and I went out 2 take some bottles as usual @ one of our favourite bar in Oyigbo. So it happend that we finished late cos of the interesting nollywood movie that was showing on African magic @ the bar.

She got calls 4rm home that there is a heavy presence of Army men harrassing and flogging people. For safety purpose, I decided that we lodge in nearby guest house to spend the nite and this is our first time spending the nite 2geda.

While sleeping, (me I wasn’t that deep at sleep cos of the alcoholic drink) with her left leg wrappd around me, I startd feeling some wet sensation. Immediately, I turnd on my phone’s torch, lol and behold my babe was zapping. I got shocked. I woke her up with anger, she feeling very sorry, hugged me and was pleading with me seriously with tears dripping down her eyes. I couldn’t help but to feel sorry for her too.

She said she’s been battling with that issue since childhood.

Please, how can I help her?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...