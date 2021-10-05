How Did You Handle Debtors Without Turning To Enemies?

Why is it so difficult for most people to keep to their promises, to remit debts?

You help someone with loan based on aggreement and trust, but when it’s time to remit, they come up with excuses, default, making you look like you’re too weak, too simple and when you get upset and raise your voice, they tag you as being Money conscious.

On your own part, you don’t want to lose relationship/friendship/family with them. you consider their struggles, yet, when they have your money either From their salaries or other means, they wouldn’t still pay back.

Have you ever been in this kind of situation?

How were you able to handle this kind of people without becoming enemies?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmNFHNyHUEU

