How Do You Handle Getting Two Invites From The Same Organisation

Good Afternoon.

You are invited to an interview at …………… for the position of a Supply Chain Manager. You would also be required to write a psychometric test for the 1st stage of the interview process.

Details of the interview are as follows.

Date: Wednesday, 13th of October 2021

Time: 11.20 am prompt.

Venue: 22A Guinness Road, Off Acme Road, Ogba-Lagos.

Please confirm your availability for the interview by responding to this mail. Also, come along with photocopies of your Credentials and Cv.

We look forward to meeting with you on Wednesday.

Thank you

I went there two weeks ago for the position of sugar coating and after the interview process I was asked to resume last week Monday but the salary is #40,000 and I personally turn it down cause cant settle for less.

This week on Monday I was also invited for the post of supply chain manager and immediately I step into the reception the production manager recognized me and asked if i have been here before for an interview and I said yes,she now asked what am here for and I told her for the position of supply chain manager and she was like waow but I felt she Is not happy seeing me again so she left not up to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile I have been given the bio data form to fill and it gives me 60% chances .

After she left that a lady came downstairs saying your name is withheld, and why didn’t I accept the offer given to me the last time.

I came for interview and I was like Cant pick such job for a living factory work to be precised and she told I would have called back and told them and they were busy waiting for me to resume cause they called me that why I didn’t make it on Monday.

I told her I had an emergency so I was trying to called the number back to explain myself but she didnt pick and I told her how it all went but said since my name is on the system that I can’t be allowed to write another test cause the system recognized my name .

Just because I rejected a particular position I felt like telling her trash but I kept my mute for future sake

Please my fellow nairalander how do someone handle such situation I have the plan of meeting the MD or anyone in charge to explain my ordeal to him/her……….

Please what is your take on this??

Need mature and professional advice biko

