How Fancy Acholonu Called Off Wedding With Alexx Ekubo Over Threat Messages

Reports making the rounds have claimed that Fancy Acholonu called off her relationship with Alex Ekubo after getting threat messages from his secret lover.

CutieJulz who shared the story via IG, wrote;

“So y’all know Alex and fancy dated for sometime before meeting in person. So when Alex finally confirmed their dating etc, this particular lady started sending Fancy messages of how she is involved with Alex bla bla bla.

Sending her threatening messages at time o. Fancy kept asking Alex and he denied all knowledge of it. So after the Oba Obi Cubana thing, Alex somehow somehow got into a mess.

Our source did not say they were knacking. But apparently the mystery girl sent videos of her in Alex’s home to Fancy. And called her desperado etc. She even mocked her on top. With Video evidences of this mystery girl in Alex house confirms indeed there is some sort of relationship.

So that was how Fancy blocked Alex everywhere. Phone, social media etc. Cuz to her, the same lady you’ve denied having anything to do with is sending current videos of she in your house. In the middle of the night.

Oga Alex beg tey, even begged through people he thought Fancy will normally listen to. Fancy stood her grounds and said no.

Hmm Oga Alex was far gone with preparations o. There is even this popular drink people that Oga Alex had deposited about N8mil with for deposit to supply drinks. [You can confirm from Alex if you doubt].

Hmm all preparations etc just went down the drain cuz Fancy got a yankee girl mind. No is no. Nothing like, “it won’t happen again. Give me another chance” when there is proof that you lied.

Hmmm so people that’s how we lost this beautiful union that we were all looking forward to



Source: https://www.thenetnaija.com/posts/celebrities/90761-fancy-allegedly-called-wedding-alex-ekubo-threat-messages

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...