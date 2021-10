Good day all, i got a mail from one Oxford westville commercial services; a subsidiary of Oxford holdings that I’ve been shortlisted for an interview on 28th Oct 2021.

I want to know if the organization is known and won’t be a waste of time.

NB:I applied for the job.

Thanks!

