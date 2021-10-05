Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has narrated how he through the help of God, overcame the temptation of establishing a ministry of his own.

Adeboye while speaking during a sermon in the church at the weekend, said he could have started his own ministry long ago but was stopped through the intervention of God who spoke to him in 1977.

Recall that the RCCG which is currently regarded as the fastest growing Pentecostal church in the world, was founded in 1947 by late Pastor Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi who died in 1980.

Adeboye who linked his successes in the ministry to his obedience to God’s instructions, urged those going into ministries to ensure they properly hear from God before making moves.

He said, “When every Dick and Harry will come to say, ‘we don’t want to belong to any denomination, we want to start a ministry, God told me, this is where you stay.

“I obeyed, I followed that father, I did whatever he said I should do and that’s why I am where I am today. Oh, I could have started my own ministry long ago.

“Way back in 1977, I held a program, ‘Christ Redeemer Congress’ in Ile Ife Grammar School, people came from all over Nigeria. I collected the names of all secondary schools and teachers training colleges and I invited them all and they came.

“I could have taken over from there, but God said no, here, this is the one to follow. And He had given instructions that my brain couldn’t understand.

“But God who knows the end from the beginning said this is where you go. So, if some of you said you hear from God, and God asked you to go and start your own ministry, congratulations! Let’s see how far you will go.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/05/how-god-delivered-me-from-temptation-of-starting-my-own-church-pastor-adeboye/

