‘How I Spend My Monthly Salary On Foodstuffs Only’

I earn 25k monthly,i use almost of it to buy food, and to fill my gas

Before 20th of the month, all the foodstuffs would be consumed, i will have to go on to borrow money to eat before the end of the month

Now the issue here is that My parent do ask me every time if I’m suffering from spirituality complications why i don’t save for almost 3 years now I’ve been working, i tried to explain to them that the money is use to buy food

Note i live in the company’s apartment, hence why I’m not living with them, and I’m 26years and have younger ones living with them

Now the help i need from you guys is how can you enlighten me how i can live on the money and still saving out of it, cos im not getting younger anymore

And in Nigeria where there is no job security,they can fire me from work anytime, how will i leave work without no saving and will still go home eating mama’s food

This is the reasons why i don’t have gf,friends or visit them at home thinking it will save me more money to save

This is not a life i wanted, help me guys

I’m not getting younger,now I’m planning to start some online business, buy a pos and do some stuff to earn me money monthly, so anytime i live this work i can rely on

Before u guys insult me or call me a glutton, please note this, in osun state where I’m living, foodstuffs is super expensive every day, spaghetti i always live on rises from 220 to 350naira presently

This is not a typical me, before Buhari’ s administration, talking about 2015,i do save alot of money even those time i earn meager 10k monthly, even that time i have gf, friends

