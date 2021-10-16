How Much Do You Spend On Food Daily?

The high inflation rate has almost rendered the naira useless and purchasing power is at is
worse and the hardship is biting too hard.
I spend 600- 800 naira everyday on food enough and it’s barely enough.
How much do you spend?
