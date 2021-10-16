How Much Do You Spend On Food Daily?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The high inflation rate has almost rendered the naira useless and purchasing power is at is
worse and the hardship is biting too hard.

I spend 600- 800 naira everyday on food enough and it’s barely enough.

How much do you spend?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: