I’m just posted to Lagos to service the country, everything is provided..

But I went to the market to get some foodstuffs including gas cylinder I was told 3kg is 12,000 in fact I thought the price went high because of my uniform… How much do they sell 3kg gas cylinder in your area.. If any one can help me..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...