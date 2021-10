Hello fellow Nairalanders

Am planning on starting a music career (R &B music) for myself but I don’t know how much it would cost me, how to get a good management and how the music business is.

Please anyone with a great idea should let me in

Thank you

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...