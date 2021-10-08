How Nigerian Army Handed Chinwetalu Agu Over To DSS

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Nigerian Army has handed over Nollywood Veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu to the Department of State Security Services, DSS for further investigation.

Agu was arrested in Upper-Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra state on Thursday after he was seen soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. He was also wearing an outfit made from the Biafran Flag.

Military Spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, In a statement on Thursday night revealed that Agu resisted arrest and was not brutalised as widely reported.

“Chinwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group. Though he attempted puting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalization.”

“While the NA recognizes the inalienable rights of the citizenry to freedom of movement and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is apparently a violation for any individual or group to incite the public to cause mayhem or break down of law and order. It is therefore pertinent to state that while exercising such freedoms, it must be done within the confines of the law, bearing in mind the imperative for peace, and national security.”

However, on Friday afternoon, reports filtered in that the Army had released Chinwetalu Agu but findings by this newspaper reveal otherwise.

The comic actor was instead handed over to the Department of State Security Service, DSS.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Secret police, Dr. Peter Afunanya(PhD.), confirmed that the Army handed Agu over to the service.



