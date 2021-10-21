How Nigerian Security Agencies Ignored Intel On Train Bomb Attack

By Jaafar Jaafar

Security operatives have failed to avert attack on Abuja-Kaduna train service by a terrorist group, Darul Salam, despite interception of intels two days earlier.

DAILY NIGERIAN reports that the terrorists first attacked the train on Wednesday night and successfully immobilized it after struggling to move for 7km after the attack.

The terrorists, according to inside sources, returned again on Thursday morning to plant explosive device on the rail track, but the train surmounted the hurdle to reach the terminus.

According a security report sighted by DAILY NIGERIAN, communications between a notorious bandit Baffa, and his associate Bala [DAILY NIGERIAN hides their real names] were intercepted.

The report, dated October 19, 2021 and entitled “PLANNED ATTACK ON TRAIN AROUND RIJANA, KADUNA STATE”, said the terrorists were heard discussing about the planned attack by Darul Salam terrorists in concert with two bandit kingpins, Danlami and Lawan [not real names].

“Baffa informed Bala that members of Darussalam (Boko Haram) in collaboration with bandits led by Danlami and Lawan are currently on their way to plant a bomb at a bridge on the railway in Rijana to hijack a moving train and kidnap the passengers. Baffa said he decided not to participate in the operation because it is risky but believed that DANLAMI and LAWAN will blow up the bridge,” the report said.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the report was circulated across security agencies, but no proactive measures were taken to abort the attack.

Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, declined comment on the matter, saying the railway infrastructure and its security are under the command of a commissioner of police in charge of railways.

When contacted, the commissioner of police in charge of railways, Oyediran Oyeyemi, referred DAILY NIGERIAN inquiry to the force spokesman, Frank Mba.

Mr Mba neither picked our reporter’s call nor respond to a message seeking police response on the security report.

Source: Daily Nigerian

