‘How Pregnancy Changed My Wife’

Good day nairalanders, I created this thread some months back

https://www.nairaland.com/6527936/wife-wants-kill-me-what

I want to thank you all for the advice and emotional support you people gave me during those tough times, the love you showed me that time was genuine and I really appreciate you all. thank you

I’m happy to tell you once again that my wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl last month.

I was not even with her that time cos I moved out of the house and was squatting with a friend close to my house to avoid clashes with her, when it was time, a neighbor helped her to the hospital and inform me immediately which i went straight to the hospital and meet her, when I arrived at the hospital, she gave birth already and called me inside immediately, the first thing she did was to tell me that I’m a father now(in sign language) something she did not do for months. I congratulated her and after some small talks, I went and see the doctor to pay the bills. they gave me a list of things to buy which i bought immediately. we left the hospital the next day.

she went straight to where I was staying and tell me to come back home which I did, I was still afraid of her which she noticed too but what i saw the time was different. After some weeks, I noticed that she changed from that monster to her former self.

She apologized for everything she did to me, I told her that I did not hold anything against her and she should feel free. since then, even if i shout, she will cry, if I refuse to eat, more crying, if I come back late,. wahala, and nothing pains her more than me talking about the things she did when she was pregnant.

Lastly, I told her that we should go and do family planning but she is refusing that I did not trust her even after she apologized, it’s now becoming another problem cos I can’t allow her to get pregnant again till I sort myself out, I remember what I went through that time and I’m not ready for a repeat. but she is insisting that even if we start sleeping together again, nothing will happen cos she knows her circle very well.

I created this thread to update you on how she changed and prove those that attributed her behavior to pregnancy right. I’m still struggling financially but I don’t need help from people, I said this because of the people that called me a scammer that time, and as far as I can remember, it was only one person with Nnamebuka(God bless him) moniker that sent something to me.

Thank you all

