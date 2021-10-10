‘How Soldier At Owerrinta Smashed My Phone & Threw It Into River’ – Girl Cries Out

Soldiers at Owerrinta Smashed my Phone and Threw it into River – Girl Cries Out

# IgbereTV

A female indigene of Abia State has narrated her ordeal with a Personnel of the Nigerian Navy at a Navy checkpoint of the Owerrinta axis. The young lady who pleaded anonymous stated that she was harassed, threatened and denied her smart phone which she newly purchased with over a hundred thousand naira.

According to her, she had on Thursday, 7th October 2021, boarded a motorcycle which was heading towards Okpoala before she bumped into the security personnel standing with a riffle at a checkpoint in between Imo and Abia State.

“As a normal routine, I and the bike man went down from the bike just to cross the checkpoint on foot. The bike man dragged his bike while I follow suit with my phone inside my pocket.

“At this point, my phone rang and I decided to bring it off my pocket to know who was calling me . I have always used this route so I know I can’t take calls until I cross the bitter looking armed Navy security operative.

“Unfortunately, the dark lanky and tall Fulani Navy personnel concluded that I was taking a picture of him which was totally a lie. My phone was ringing out loud and so it was totally impossible for me to be taking pictures same time.

“These I tried explaining to him, but he hurriedly snatched the phone off me and smashed it countless times on the tarred road. Looking at the already pieced phone with tears in my eyes, I pleaded to have at least my sim cards, but the wicked soul instead picked the smashed phone and threw it into the nearby river”, she said.

“I’m highly pained because my smart phone is my livelihood, I earn my living with it and that’s why I don’t joke with it” , she added.

Similar reports had drawn the attention of our reporters on how same security men intimidates innocent passer-by including motorists and bus drivers who toll the routes on daily basis.

Well meaning citizens should rise up against such inhuman treatment and rights Violation by the security forces. We asked that justice must take its place.

https://www.facebook.com/192893700739192/posts/5116175058411007/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...