How Tinubu Used Lagos Wealth To Stop SW PDP Is Remarkable – Tunde Bakare

Tinubu installed Fayemi, Aregbesola, Amosun, Ajimobi with Alpha Beta loot: Tunde Bakare

The controversial pastor lauded Mr Tinubu for “capturing the whole of South-West” with Alpha Beta looted funds.

In an interview with ThisDay, Mr Bakare spoke of how “remarkable” Mr Tinubu used the looted Alpha Beta funds and other resources in “capturing the whole of South-West” region and installed governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and former governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rauf Aregbesola, including the late governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state.

“You see, there are some things that Tinubu has done. How he fought PDP from capturing the whole of Southwest using stolen wealth of lagosians is remarkable.

“And how he used whatever resources he was getting, either from Alpha Beta or any other source, to secure Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and even Edo. Remarkable,” he said.

Alpha-beta, believed to be owned by Mr Tinubu, is a consulting firm that has an exclusive right to collect tax on behalf of Lagos. It’s in charge of the computation, tracking, and reconciliation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

Peoples Gazette had exclusively reported how Mr Tinubu looted funds through the consulting firm.

