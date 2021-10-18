How To Counsel A 5 Year Old Girl

Hey guys!

I truly wish I could be anonymous with this funny but troubling challenge…. lol

My family recently moved to another part of the country and the kids changed school. We’ve all settled down but my daughter is yet to.

She’s having a hard time making friends in her new school. She just started Primary class and daily complaint from her is that her peers call her ‘a Baby’ because she isn’t chubby like them.

The other kids appear to be what Yorubas call “Agric”

Please note my daughter isn’t skinny. She eats well and has a good stature/height for her age.

She is very confident, smart and outspoken but I feel scared she may start experiencing inferiority complexity at this tender age. No evidence of bullying though based on my discussions with her.

What can I do?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...