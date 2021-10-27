How To Rank A Website Faster On Google

You have a new website and you want to learn how to rank your website fast?

This is the aspiration of all website owners. But most times, getting your website to rank on the search engine is not always easy. Because a lot of factors come into play when it comes to getting visibility for your new website. But, its not doable

Personally, I usually advice clients if you want to get your website to rank even faster then one of your best first steps is to start with a recently expired domain name instead of buying a totally new domain name.

Doing this gives you some ranking advantage because in most cases, the expired domain would have already been indexed by Google and other search engines, with established back links, so you don’t have to start completely from the scratch.

As usual, a lot of people do not go the way of buying expired domains. In fact, there are many cases where clients usually need their own branded domain name.

In such situation there’s need to have a good rank by all means, regardless of the newness of the domain name.

If you’re in this situation then this post is for you.

In my years of experience as SEO Expert and Web Designer, I have had encounters with some websites that needed to have a good rank fast.

And within this period, I’ve tested and tried different strategies that helped these blogs and websites, in their bid to get a better rank.

Below, I’m going to share with you some of these strategies that’s worked for our clients and what you need to do to rank your website faster;

Write Better Content

It’s a no brainer. Content is at the heart of everything we do online.

When it comes to getting your website to rank fast, one of your best bet is still content.

Naturally, one of the most obvious rules about getting visibility for new websites is that if you want to get your new website to rank fast, you have to write better content than your competition.

But then, it is beyond better content. Beyond creating great content, you have to provide far more value than they are doing. Make your posts very detailed, informative and far better than what the industry is creating.

Of course this can be a bit difficult. It’s harder to create a really outstanding content if you’re competing against other websites with far more established set of writers etc.

If you find yourself in this situation then you have to brace up to invest more time in your content writing.

You might have to be posting less than often but when ever you post, you have to churn out something really worthwhile.

For me and my team, In a situation where our competition has better content that might seem difficult to best them, we bring in our own perspective.

And by leveraging our perspectives, we add new lessons, new experiences that creates a new level of uniqueness for our posts.

You see, the internet is already filled with a ton of regurgitated stuff. A lot of people are rewriting and passing out what they read from other blogs and this is adding very little value to users in most cases.

You can choose to do something about this by creating content that is more original and value loaded.

When you create content, find out, what personal experience do you have that you can use to enrich the content or add a new dimension to it?

Doing this will not only help you to create a better content, it will give your content a very unique voice and a different set of value for your audience.

Post & Promote your Content Consistently

To make a real mark or rank your new website fast, you need a level of consistency in your content update.

Agreed, quality trumps quantity in the content marketing world, but; if you really want your new website to stand out, you still need a reasonable amount of content.

And there must be a certain level of consistency throughout your postings. You don’t want to create posts on week 1, then post nothing on week 2, only to come back on week 3.

Such inconsistency will not help you especially as you’re working out on building a new audience.

Choose a certain number of days to make a post and stick to it. Doing this helps you in building a level of trustworthiness with your audience.

With that, they can always know when to expect a new post form you. And with such knowledge you will build an ever-ready audience that’s ready to consume your content, whenever you create them.

Again, you need to invest in promoting your posts too.

You can do this on the social media, via different forums, groups etc. It gets more people to see the content you create.

It also helps in easier indexing of your posts by the search engines.

Use Less Popular Keywords

Keywords are very important factors when it comes to creating search engine visibility.

If you indeed want your new website to rank fast then your keyword is going to play a very important role there so you have to chose wisely.

Instead of targeting a popular keyword that’s already targeted by most well established websites in your niche, focus on targeting alternatives of those keyword that’s not too popular. This is one strategy that’s helped a lot of our clients.

So, if the original keyword you have in mind is web designer for instance. And this keyword happens to be very popular with stiff competition, you can target an alternative like small business web designer.

Although the second keyword might not bring in as much traffic as the former, it will give you some decent traffic.

While you may be able to rank at number 40 with the former keyword, the latter keyword can give you a spot on the front page because it is not all that competitive.

Leverage Social Media

As a beginner, the social media can do a whole lot for you especially when your blog is yet to get a lot of traction.

If you’re providing some services on your website either as a freelancer or an agency, you can leverage the social media to build social proof and gather some fans for your blog.

These new fans can become your first paid clients while you build your blog and wait for even more paid clients.

Also, the social media can serve as your first point of call for traffic back to your website.

Instead of leaving your posts on your blog, after you create them, you can also share these posts to your social media handles.

Create some posts around it and get your friends over to read it on your site and share with their friends.

The more readers and shares you have from the social media handles, the more you get a better visibility for your website.

Guest Post on other Websites

Guest posting is very important if you want your website to rank faster.

The thing guest blogging does for you is that it gives your brand a better visibility, gives you a new audience and creates back links for your website.

Each of these are very important key elements that are usually considered as far as search engine ranking is concerned.

To do very well with guest posts, you don’t have to post on about any website you see out there.

You need to target websites that have the kind of audience you need. Or websites that having a back link from their site will create a boost for your link profile.

In some cases, majority of the high profile websites may not want to give you an opportunity to write for them as a beginner unless you’re really good with what you’re doing.

But if you happen to experience such, instead of targeting the big websites you can always start with the average websites that are relevant to your niche.

Also, you can target only websites that accepts guest posts.

To do this, you can run a quick search in Google with search terms like; “write for us”. Or streamline it to your particular niche like; ” write for us + tech or + Travel or whatever niche you want to target”.

Alternatively, you can also use search terms like websites that accept guest posts. in your Google search and then filter through the search results until you get the ones you want.

In any case, endeavor to understand what the website covers before sending in your pitch. I covered a post on guest posting here. You can read to have a better understanding of how it works.

Get Back links

Back links are one of the most important factors that will help your website rank fast.

In fact, it is more important than some of the factors mentioned above.

A single back link from a high authoritative website can do a whole lot in improving your website ranking on the search engine. That’s why you need to get back links.

As a new website, you already have a little disadvantage because most web masters prefer linking to already established websites instead of new ones.

To beat around this you need to do some background work on your part.

Write great content. Naturally, only an exceptional content with a ton load of value will attract back links to beginner websites. But then, you don’t have to wait for it.

After creating your valuable content you don’t need to sit and wait for back links, go out and get them.

Find out websites with broken links on topics similar to yours on other websites. Contact the owners of those websites via mail, inform them about the broken links and the alternative you offer with your own content which is similar to the one they previously linked to. And ask if they could update the link with yours.

Chances are, you may not always get a “yes”. But you might get enough “yes’es’” to land you some high quality back links.

Also, engage in link building via other big web 2.0 websites like , , Medium etc.

Posting quality content and linking on these websites back to your own website can give you a ton load of boosts in your ranking.

Advertise

This is more like a last resort for businesses that are in a hurry to get some traffic and clients back to their websites.

Thing is, in some cases, building organic traffic can take some time for you to see clear results.

Instead of waiting to see results before you get started, you can start with advertising on Google Ad or other major websites.

Doing this keeps your website coming up with activities while you’re doing other things to build your organic traffic.

Like I mentioned earlier, this should only be used as a last resort and in situations where you have the budget that can afford it.

In conclusion, you can actually get to rank a new website faster than it would naturally take but for this to happen, you need to put some strategies in place.

These strategies listed here has helped me and my team to provide a better visibility for websites in a short period of time and we could do same for you.

Alternatively, with time, you can also create a better ranking for your website if you choose to use these strategies yourself.

So, there you have what it takes to rank your website faster. The question is, which of these strategies is more important for you? Let me hear you!

https://www.victorwinners.com/rank-a-new-website-fast/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...