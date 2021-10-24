How Will You React To Blackmail?

So, in light to the recent blackmail sage of Tiwa savage and her leaked sex video. I got into a serious conversation with myself and I wondered if maybe even I can withstand blackmail without failing. Blackmail are sometimes aimed using our weakest link.
So here’s the question. How will you react to if you’re blackmailed with any of the following:
1. Sex video or nude pictures
2. A tape of your voice saying what you ought not to
3. A scandal by using your past against you.
Disclaimer: This thread is not to condemn anyone
Mods let’s have a discussion on this