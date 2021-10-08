Huge Explosion Hits Shia Mosque In Afghanistan, 100 Killed (Disturbing Photos)

Numbers keep rising

KUNDUZ: explosion happened inside a Shia mosque & a local official said the bomber was a child boot polisher who carried the explosives in his backpack. Based on initial info at least 70 people were killed & wounded in the blast.

#BREAKING: A witness says possibly more than 100 people were killed and more than 200 others were wounded as a result explosion inside a Shia mosque in Kunduz.

This afternoon, an explosion took place in a Shiite mosque in Khan Aban Bandar area of Kunduz City, as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded.

Special forces have arrived at the scene and are investigating.

Zabihullah Mujahid (Taliban Spokesperson)

GRAPHIC CONTENT:
