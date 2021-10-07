Huge Rock In Saudi Arabia Looks Like It Was Cut In Half With Laser Beam (Pics)

Did aliens visit Saudi Arabia thousands of years ago?

It’s a question that’s been thrown up by a mysterious gigantic rock there that looks like it’s been cut in half by a laser beam.

The Al Naslaa rock formation is a rock formation in Tayma oasis in Saudi Arabia.

It has been split down in the middle into two parts, both of which are balanced on their own tiny pedestal for thousands of years.

The cause of the split is unknown.

One geologist says that the split could have been caused by ‘freeze thaw’ weathering, but others say the split is too precise and smooth to have natural causes.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-10064947/Al-Naslaa-rock-formation-huge-boulder-Saudi-Arabia-thats-baffling-internet.html

