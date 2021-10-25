Husband Snatching Scandal: Angel & Mum Mock Maria (Videos)

BBNaija’s Angel And Mum Mock Maria After Cubana Chief Priest Accused Maria Of Snatching His Sister’s Husband (Video)

Titi, mother of BBNaija’s Angel has dropped a shade post after Cubana Chief Priest accused Maria of snatching his sister’s husband, IgbereTV reports.

Maria was dragged online for allegedly slut-shaming Angel during the Big Brother Naija show.

Though Maria has apologized to Angel’s father, her mother took to her Instastory to share a video in which she mimicked an unapologetic woman having a conversation with the wife of the man she’s sleeping with.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fENefZD_ZvA

Below is a video of Angel’s reaction to the allegation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scauZsfcMUc

https://igberetvnews.com/1404053/angel-mum-mock-maria-accused-snatching-someones-husband-videos/

